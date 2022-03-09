Commission of enquiry to probe deaths at Paria

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley

The Prime Minister has announced his intention to set up a commission of inquiry into the deadly incident at State owned Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited.

Four divers died in that incident almost 2 weeks ago.

The government had appointed a five-member committee to probe the incident but the Opposition was not convinced it was independent enough.

It demanded the removal of one member, energy expert, Eugene Tiah.

Last night Dr. Keith Rowley said Mr. Tiah has withdrawn from the committee.

He said this has led to his decision.

He told the resumption of the “Conversations With the Prime Minister” series, the Opposition was slanderous in its attacks on Mr. Tiah.

He said the commission of enquiry would source international members.

The 5-member committee was set up by the Ministry of Energy and was to be chaired by Attorney-at-Law Shiv Sharma.

It was to determine the cause of the incident, which claimed the lives of Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr. and Yusuf Henry.

Gregory Boodram was also hurt during the incident.

All were employed with LMCS, which was subcontracted by State owned Paria to conduct work on the pipeline.