I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

WASA says they have repaired some 6,000 leaks across T&T

Posted on March 9, 2022 by admin
Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales

The Water And Sewerage Authority has repaired some 6,000 leaks across the country in the last 4 months.

And Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales says there are still thousands of leaks to be addressed.

Addressing the conversation with the Prime Minister last evening Mr. Gonzales said leaks affect the delivery of supply in the system.

He also told of an aggressive road repair program to be embarked upon. Minister Gonzales also said a strategic action plan to deliver water to citizens over the short to medium term has been developed.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *