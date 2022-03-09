WASA says they have repaired some 6,000 leaks across T&T

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales

The Water And Sewerage Authority has repaired some 6,000 leaks across the country in the last 4 months.

And Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales says there are still thousands of leaks to be addressed.

Addressing the conversation with the Prime Minister last evening Mr. Gonzales said leaks affect the delivery of supply in the system.

He also told of an aggressive road repair program to be embarked upon. Minister Gonzales also said a strategic action plan to deliver water to citizens over the short to medium term has been developed.