Murder in Arima

A man, identified as Deonarine Jadoo has been shot and killed in Arima.

The 54-year-old was shot at his Block 5, Moonan Road home.

The incident is said to have occurred at 2 o’clock this morning.

Neighbors say they heard an argument coming from the house and then gunshots.

They say they went to investigate and found Mr. Jadoo bleeding from gunshot wounds.

Reports say his hands were tied behind his back and his head covered by a blue t-shirt

Police were called to the scene.

Investigations are now ongoing.