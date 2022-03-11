Commissioners to probe Paria tragedy are named

Energy and Energy Industries Minister, Stuart Young

Renowned Jamaican Jurist, Justice Cecil Dennis Morrison Q.C has been appointed to lead a 3-member Commission of Enquiry into the tragedy at Paria Fuel.

The Commission of Enquiry will look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of four divers who were working on an underwater crude oil pipeline 2 weeks ago.

Two days after the Prime Minister announced his decision to establish a COE his Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young names the make up of the commission.

Minister Young told the post cabinet news conference 2 others will join the Queens Counsel and a former Trinidad and Tobago Attorney General will be involved.

The commissioners must submit their report to the President within 6 months of their first sitting.

The COE replaces the five-member investigative team, which was initially tasked, by the government, with determining the liability and what led to the deaths of divers Yusuf Henry, Kazim Ali Jr, Fyzal Kurban, and Rishi Nagessar at facilities owned by the Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited in Point–a-Pierre on February 25th.

A 5th diver who had gone missing, Christopher Boodram, was rescued.