Final diver laid to rest

The final diver was laid to rest yesterday.

Rishi Nagassar was the last body to be recovered from the pipeline one week ago.

A Hindu service was held at the Nagassar family’s Perseverance Village Couva home.

Officiating Pundit Surujdath Maharaj said the tragedy left every one in shock and disbelief.

He said no one should cast blame until the truth is told.

After the ceremony the casket was carried through the streets of the village to the Couva Cemetery for burial.

The 4 divers were employed by LMCS, which was contracted by Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited to carry out work on the 30-inch pipeline.

The tragedy struck two Fridays ago.