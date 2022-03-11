Immigration Bill is slammed even before it gets to the parliament next week

Senator Wade Mark

The Opposition in the Parliament says the government is trying to pass a piece of legislation which will allow CARICOM nationals carte blanche entry and access to jobs and eventually voting rights.

The United National Congress says it is an attempt at voter padding.

Senator Wade Mark says people must be aware of the plan.

The Immigration Amendment Bill goes before the Parliament next week.

Another UNC Senator, Damian Lyder says with the economy in a state, skilled CARICOM nationals could be troubling.

The Senators say up to 250,000 skilled graduates per year will be able to enter the country and compete for jobs.

The UNC fears this could be problematic.

It says it not against Caribbean integration but the government doesn’t have a plan to ensure this benefits all.