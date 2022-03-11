Early morning accident in Caroni

An early morning accident has claimed the life of a woman in Caroni.

Up to news time she remains unidentified.

Reports say the tragedy took place on the northbound lane of the highway near the National Training Agency at Caroni Savannah Road around 1 o’clock this morning.

Newscenter 5 understands the woman was in the vehicle when it lost control flipped several times before landing on its hood.

The Fire Service and Emergency Health Services arrived on the scene.

Officers say despite their best efforts she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.