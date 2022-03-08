MP Ayanna Webster Roy sends message for more citizens to embrace enviromentally safe practices as she commemorates International Women’s Day

MP Ayanna Webster Roy

A call from the Minister with Responsibility for Gender and Child Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister, for more citizens to embrace environmentally safe practices.

This in her message commemorating International Womens Day, which is being observed today under the theme “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow”.

In a video taped message MP Ayana Webster Roy says there is a role all can play.

Mrs. Webster Roy also highlighted the accomplishments of women in Trinidad and Tobago over the years.

International Women’s Day recognises the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The event celebrates women’s achievements and raises awareness about women’s equality and lobbies for accelerated gender parity.