National Awards Ceremony for the year 2020 was held yesterday

Thirty-six nationals of this country have been awarded for their contributions in different fields.

The National Awards Ceremony for the year 2020 was yesterday held at the President’s House, after a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Paula Mae Weekes handed out the awards.

The highest honor for 2020 went to Dr. Wayne Frederick.

He is a former CIC student who is currently serving as the distinguished Charles R. Drew endowed chair of surgery at the Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Frederick is also the author of many articles, book chapters and editorials.

The second highest award, the Chaconia Gold, went to 8 nationals, including retired Judge of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Rolston Nelson, Professor Stephan Gift, former politician Dr. Emanuel Hosein and former Chief Secretary Orville London.

Also receiving Chaconia Gold are musician Errol Ince and Pundit Hari Persaud, posthumously for his contribution for religion and culture.

Journalist-librarian Debbie Jacob received Chaconia Gold for her work in the nations prisons.

Journalist Dominic Kalipersad was awarded for his work in the profession and Neil Guiseppi for his contributions in media and culture.

They both received Humming Bird Gold medals.