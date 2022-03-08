Opposition Leader claims Paria is making attempts to get operations at Berth 5 up and running again

Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar

The leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar says she has information that attempts are being made to get the operations at Paria’s Berth 5 working once again.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar is asking the State owned company to confirm or deny the information.

At the UNC’s Monday night forum, the leader of the Opposition describes the Paria facility as a crime, which should be off limits.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar said there are so many questions to answer regarding this incident.

Mr. Kurban was cremated yesterday after a ceremony at his home.

His son, Michael remembered him as a man who made every challenge fixable.

Mr. Kurban and the other 3 were sucked into a 30-inch pipe while carrying out maintenance work.

Gregory Boodram was injured during the incident.

He is now the lone survivor of the tragedy.