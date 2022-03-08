LMCS accuses Paria of preventing its team from saving the 4 divers

The company for which the 4 divers who lost their lives at Paria Fuel, worked, is saying they could have been saved.

LMCS says it had the means and the manpower to rescue Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr. and Yusuf Henry, 2 Fridays ago, after they were sucked into a pipe at Berth 5.

LMCS claims Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited prevented it from going in.

But Paria describes the claims as unfortunate.

Yesterday LMCS issued its first statement since the incident at Paria.

LMCS said it not only had the manpower to carry out the rescue, but it provided Paria with the methodology to execute it.

However, LMCS said at all material times it was prevented by Paria and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.

It asserted it was not given the chance to save the lives of its employees.

But Paria is telling a different story.

Paria said yesterday the 30-inch pipeline, which was being worked on, was inactive since 2018.

As such, the company said nothing could have been switched on or activated.