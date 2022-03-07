Bail application does not mean it would be granted says one attorney

Defense Attorney Fareed Ali

Defense Attorney Fareed Ali insists the right given to a murder accused to apply for bail does not mean it will be granted.

This as the Attorney General prepares to take the controversial ruling to the London based Privy Council.

Last week an appeals bench denied a bridging order making it now possible for murder accused to apply for bail.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Ali said the right is to apply and no more.

He would explain as he said the public perception might not be the same.

Attorneys for the Office of the Attorney General are now said to be working apace to petition the Privy Council in an attempt to have it once again grant a stay or suspension of the appeal court’s declaration.

That application to the Privy Council is expected to be made by early this week.

Until such time, though, attorneys representing murder accused are free to approach the high court and apply for bail for their clients.