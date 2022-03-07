9 charged with the murder of Dana Seetahal granted bail, but not for the killing

The 9 men charged with the murder of Senior Counsel Dana Seetahal have been granted bail, but not for the killing.

They have been given bail on gang related charges.

Magistrate Kerrianne Byer last Friday allowed bail when the matter was taken before her in the Port of Spain Magistrate’s Court.

Among the 9 accused is Rajaee Ali.

However they will not automatically be freed because they are still awaiting trial for Senior Counsel Seetahal’s murder.

In July 2020 they were committed to stand trial for the murder of Ms. Seetahal.

Their matters are yet to be called before the High Court.

Magistrate Byer granted Mr. Ali bail in the sum of $500,000 dollars.

Leston Gonzales, Gareth Wiseman and Kevin Parkinson were also granted bail in the sum of $500,000 dollars each.

Ricardo Stewart and Roget Boucher were granted bail in the sum of $350,000 dollars each, while Devaughn Cummings, Earn Richards and Hamid Ali got $300,000 dollars bail.

On their release they have to surrender their passports and report daily to the nearest police station in the district they live.

Rajaee Ali’s brother Ishmael was denied bail because the court was unsure of his updated criminal record.

He is to be taken to court when the State has gotten the result of background tracing.