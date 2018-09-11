WASA says expect a delay in resumption of pipe borne water in some areas

The Water And Sewerage Authority says expect a delay in the resumption of pipe borne water in some areas.
Yesterday thousands of customers were left with dry taps after a 36-inch diameter transmission main ruptured along the Beetham Highway.
Customers in parts of east, north and west Trinidad were affected.
The utility said repair works on the main were underway and supplies would have been restored by 6 o’clock this morning.
However WASA’s Director of Customer Care, Allan Poonking tells Newscentre 5, there has been a delay.
Yesterday several schools closed their doors early due to the situation.
Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte assured all was being done to restore the supply.
Minister Le Hunte also promised that truck borne water would be made available for health care, special homes, educational facilities and other critical service industries.
