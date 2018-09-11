Suspect in the murder of Tahilla St. Clair remanded at the St. Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation

The suspect in the murder of Tahilla St. Clair is remanded at the St. Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.
31-year-old Kester D’abreo stood before the Siparia Magistrates Court yesterday charged with the murder.
According to reports at around 11:50pm, on September 3rd Ms. St. Clair was at her Palo Seco home with her 5-year-old son, when she was attacked.
It is alleged that a man chopped her several times in the head.
Ms. St. Clair was rushed to hospital but died while being treated.
Police say her son witnessed the incident.
Mr. D’abreo, the ex-boyfriend of the 27-year-old mother, was reportedly found hiding in the bushes by police shortly after.
He was taken into custody.
Mr. D’abreo is expected to spend the next two weeks at the mental facility and return to court on September 21st.
