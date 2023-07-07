WASA COMPLETES REPAIRS TO RUPTURED MAIN BUT THERE ARE STILL SOME COMPLAINTS…

The Water and Sewerage Authority gives an update on its repairs to a ruptured 48 inch main.

The repairs are now completed and 30 percent of the water is back in the system.

Residents in many parts of the country were up to earlier today complaining about the dry taps despite assurances from WASA.

The authority says it is now in the process of restarting operations to gradually restore supply into the transmission system.

Customers were also advised that it might take up to 48 hours, for the service to normalize in accordance with established water supply schedules.

Customers were further advised, that they might experience some discolouration in their water supply as the service is restored.

However residents of several areas of Trinidad are complaining of dry taps, even though they were promised an improved supply of water.

Over 250 thousand customers of the water and sewerage authority were affected by a lack of water for most of this week.

At a news conference WASA’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Romain, said repairs to the ruptured 46 inch main took longer than expected.

The ruptured main has affected people from Oropune Gardens Piarco in the east to Cocorite in the west.

Yesterday Mr. Romain gave an assurance that a supply will be turned on in the afternoon.

Mr. Romain could not say what exactly caused the situation or the cost of this repair.

However he promised to reveal the particulars at a later date.