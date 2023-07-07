THE EDUCATION MINISTRY SANCTIONS LOCS, PLAITS, AFROS AND HAIR EXTENSIONS…

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

Locs, plaits, afros and hair extensions get the nod from the Ministry of Education come September this year.

Yesterday the ministry said, it will allow students to wear their hair in styles now prohibited by schools.

The Ministry says, these hairstyles will be allowed in compliance with individual school hair rules.

The Ministry said, girls will also be allowed to wear hair extensions, weaves and braids.

Wigs and dyed or coloured hair will be prohibited except in special instances.

According to the Ministry, it has held talks with stakeholders on a draft code yesterday morning.

Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly last week promised to address the issue with stakeholders after some male students at Trinity College Moka, were blocked from fully participating in their graduation exercise because of their attire.

The incident triggered a raging debate and calls for a review of what exists at the level of schools.

There was division on whether the school’s administration was right to enforce the rules on Graduation day.