A 24 YEAR OLD MAN IS THE COUNTRY’S LATEST MURDER VICTIM…WHILE A PENSIONER SUCCUMBS TO ASSAULT AT THE HANDS OF HOME INVADERS.

Three hundred and two murders have been recorded so far this year.

The latest victim is Kalum Williams.

He sustained gunshot wounds while at 6th avenue in Barataria at around 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

24-year-old Mr. Williams was rushed to hospital but died some hours later.

Meanwhile pensioner Lutchmin Bickram was attacked at her home on Singh Avenue Calcutta number two last Friday.

The 75 year old woman was beaten and robbed of her pension.

It is said Mrs. Bickram had just returned from cashing her pension cheque when she encountered an intruder in he bedroom.

The man is said, to have hit the grandmother of five, shook her violently and took her purse containing 37 hundred dollars before fleeing the scene.

The next day Mrs. Bickram died at the San Fernando general hospital.

The bandit reportedly entered through a metal door to the woman’s home.

Her daughter Radha Lall told the media the house had been gurgled several times but it was the first time Mrs. Bickram came face to face with the a criminal.

Relatives say the bandit had to have known the steel door in the kitchen was not sturdy before entering the house.

Meanwhile on Saturday two men were killed. One in Enterprise Chaguanas and the other in Caroni.

The victims are 40 year old Imran Khan and 22 year old Neyon Harvey.

Both men were killed within an hour of each other.

Mr. Khan was shot outside the river view bar at south bank Caroni road on Saturday night.

Mr. Harvey was found in a drain bleeding from gunshot wounds about his body.

He died at the scene.