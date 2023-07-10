WITHOUT SPECIFICS….THE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY ADMITS SOME DATA HAS BEEN LOST TO CYBER CRIMINALS…

The public is put on notice “Ransom Ware” attacks are on the increase in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Cyber Security Incident Response Team of Ministry Of National Security released a public advisory, urging the all members of the public and all organizations to take the necessary precautions to mitigate against rising “ransom ware” attacks.

The ministry of digital transformation issued the statement.

Head of the Cyber Security Incident Response Team Angus Smith, confirms cyber attacks have increased.

This latest warning follows what the Attorney General’s Office described on Saturday as the detection of a cyber attacks on the network of its office and that of the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Via a statement the Attorney General’s office said, the attack resulted in the temporary disruption of operations and certain associated divisions.

The AG’s office said some data was lost.

Mr. Smith confirmed the losses but did not specify.

“Ransom ware” is a type of malicious software used by cybercriminals.

They then demand ransom money, from their victims in exchange for releasing the data.