ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE ADMITS GUN CRIMES ARE ON THE INCREASE…

Crimes committed with the use of guns are said to be on the rise.

This is revealed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Winston Maharaj.

He points to the 5 weekend murders in Maraval, Freeport, Chaguanas and Barataria

However, ASP Maharaj says, a number of people have been arrested and guns have been seized by police in connection with the incidents.

He assures members of the TTPS are fighting back.

However, ASP Maharaj says, it appears the criminal elements are no longer fearful of law enforcement officials.

He says this calls for a measured approach to crime and criminality.

ASP Maharaj is also concerned about the number of illegal guns coming into the country.

He questioned, who has the resources to purchase and ship guns?