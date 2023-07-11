OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL AT THE ERIC WILLIAMS MEDICAL SCIENCES COMPLEX…

Normal operations resume at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Yesterday patients in the intensive care unit of had to be move because of a power outage.

A mal-functioning transformer cut power to the department, forcing the evacuation.

It is reported other medical services were also affected at the hospital.

This morning Chief Executive Officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority Davlin Thomas confirmed, the incident and explained what actually happened.

Mr. Thomas said, a second transformer was accessed last night and all operations are back to normal.

The CEO further explained, that the hospital had access to nine ambulances to transfer the patients.

He added that there was power on the wards because generators kicked in.

Mr. Thomas said, the nearby St. Joseph Health Centre was told to remain open for a full 24 hours to attend to patients.