A BRAZEN DAYLIGHT ARSON ATTACK ON THE FAMILY HOME OF MURDER VICTIM REYNOLD VICTOR

The home of Reynold Victor’s mother has been firebombed, 24 hours after he was gunned down near the Croisee in San Juan.

It is believed the attacks on 43-year-old Mr. Victor and his mother’s house linked to gang warfare over CEPEP contracts in the Morvant area.

While Reynold Victor was killed on Tuesday at least three others were wounded.

Yesterday police confirmed that the second Caledonia Morvant home of Reynold Victor’s mother, was attacked by about ten men, seen on CCTV footage.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 yesterday morning.

According to the reports surrounding the incident, Mr. Victor’s mother was at home when she saw the ten men running towards the house.

CCTV footage showed, one of the men carrying a crate with what are believed to be Molotov cocktails.

Another man who was standing guard had a rifle.

The Molotov cocktails were thrown at the house setting fire to it.

The men then fled the scene.

Fire fighters went to the scene and were able to put out the blaze, but it is said half of the building was destroyed.

Damage is estimated to be about one million dollars.