IN SPRINGVALE… A GANG CAUGHT ON CAMERA …MP KHADIJAH AMEEN CALLS FOR HELP.

A drastic in increase in home invasions and robberies the St. Augustine constituency is causing some worry for MP Khadijah Ameen.

She says that bandits and criminals are now patrolling in gangs, late at night and early in the morning scoping out the homes of residents.

Ms. Ameen says several incidents were caught on CCTV cameras by residents in the spring village, Pasea and Valsayn South areas.

Ms. Ameen says, there has been a spike in serious crimes including murders and it seems the TTPS is overwhelmed.

She says members of the public are scared while Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christoper remains silent.

She says, Commissioner Harewood Christopher must break her silence.

Ms. Ameen says, she plans to continue a series of meetings with the police following those successfully held in the Bamboo and St. Augustine South areas.

She says that her intention is to facilitate the police and foster their engagement with the communities, through the setting up of neighborhood watch groups.

She wants to develop these bonds throughout the constituency, but emphasizes areas prone to criminal invasions.

The MP further identified praedial larceny as a growing threat in her constituency as farmers continue to lose their crops overnight, which directly affects their livelihoods.