PRIME MINISTER DR KEITH ROWLEY SAYS THE PROCUMENT LAWS ARE CREATING STUMBLING BLOCKS FOR THE STATE

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Members of Parliament are being summoned during the mid year break to fix the now contentious procurement law

The law has become a major headache for the Keith Rowley administration after the country hosted the recent Caricom summit and 50th Anniversary celebrations.

After the events ended last week questions were raised about the government’s exemption bid.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley last night said, the law as it is creates stumbling blocks for the state and it must be changed.

As his Finance Minister explained late last week, the Prime Minister indicated the law has the potential to stand in the way of progress and must be amended.

He said, the opposition is waiting for the opportunity shut down the Government by using the flaws in the legislation.

Dr. Rowley insisted, that would not be allowed especially with two very important international events approaching.

He recalled a similar situation involving the controversial “Section 34”, under the Kamla Persad Bissessar Government several years ago.

The Prime Minister was addressing a political meeting, of his Peoples National Movement in El Dorado.