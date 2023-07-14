ANOTHER MURDER THIS TIME IN ST JAMES…KYLE SOO PING CHOW IN THE VICTIM

Three killings are recorded between last night and this morning, the most recent at 5 o’clock this morning.

Homicide officers are said, to be on the scene but reports are that Kyle Soo Ping Chow was shot dead in St. James.

It is said, resident of Bombay Street were jolted by explosions and called police.

Officers arrived to find Mr Soo Ping Chow dead on the side of the road.

He was a resident of Belle Vue Street St James.

And there is a report that a man was shot at around 7:30 this morning at Martinez Street, Old Road Arima.

The identity of the victim is yet to be released.

It is unclear if he is wounded or deceased.

Meanwhile last night two men were shot dead in Samaroo Village Arima.

One of the victims is identified as 38 year old Reuben Jessie Jones and so far, the other is known only as Boyo.

He was reportedly from Trou Macque Laventille.

Mister jones was from Mendez Drive Samaroo village.

At around 10:20 last evening residents reported hearing explosions.

They later found two men lying on the floor of a house at number 14 Mendez Drive.

The men were shot in their heads and upper bodies.

Meanwhile, police have held two men in connection with the killing of forty-year-old Dillon De Silva In Cocorite yesterday afternoon.

At around 12:30 pm Mr. De Silva was standing in the yard of his Western Main Road home when two gunmen attacked him.

They shot him several times killing him on the spot.