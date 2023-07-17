POLICE ASSOCIATION DESCRIBES PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENTS AS RECKLESS AND IRRESPONSIBLE

Police Social and Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickson

The rank and file of the police service will not support the establishment of vetting units, as is being proposed by the Government.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said, last Saturday the units are aimed at removing rogue elements in the service.

President of the police Social and Welfare Association ASP Gideon Dickson says, the Prime Minister’s plan is reckless.

He says there is no way the Association can back such a plan.

According to ASP Dickson, there are rouge officers but at least two existing units carry out such a function.

On the morning show on i95.5fm today ASP Dickson said, the Prime Minister has to be responsible when making certain statements.

Dr. Rowley has said, Government is willing to pay money for officers to keep their integrity as part of the units.