AN OPPOSITION MP QUESTIONS EDUCATION MINISTRY’S MIGRANT POLICY AT SCHOOLS …

MP Anita Haynes

Tabquite MP Anita Haynes says, the Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gandsby –Dolly has no clear plan for the sector.

She says the decisions taken by the Minister recently are leaving stakeholders with more questions.

Over the last few weeks, the Education Ministry has undertaken a number of initiatives, for the new school term in September.

Among the stated initiatives is the facilitation of migrant children in the local school system.

However speaking with Newscentre Five this morning Mrs. Haynes said, there is no clear policy on that.

The shadow Minister for Education also said, the Ministry must state how, it intends to deal with the many financial short falls some schools face.

Mrs. Haynes said, the issue of hairstyles in schools, is a relic of the colonial past and there is need for review.