MORE PATROLS ON THE GROUND IN HOT SPOTS…

An agreement to put more patrols on the ground, particularly in so called hot spots.

The plan comes out of security talks at the diplomatic center last Sunday

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

It was also agreed that there will be further use of technology in gathering intelligence for the police service to battle criminals.

Dr. Rowley, who chairs the National Security council is said, to have listened and shared with security heads the concerns he has with the crime situation.

The sub-committee meeting saw the attendance of divisional heads, the Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher and the National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds.

Speaking with News Center Five yesterday, Minister Hinds also confirmed there are plans to beef up joint army police patrols in the fight against crime.

Reports are saying, more than four-hour talks were in depth and included, the increasingly contentious plan to establish vetting units to deal with rogue elements in the service.