JOSLYNNE CAR-SEALEY IS BEING HAILED & REMEMBERED…

She is being described as a country treasure and powerhouse behind the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival.

Opera singer and musicologist Joslynne Carr-Sealey is being hailed and remembered after her death at Gordon home All Saints Port of Spain last Friday morning.

She was 88.

One of her past students and mentee Chantal Esdelle says, the late music icon remained true to her principles beyond the classroom.

She says the Mrs Carr-Sealey was eager to share her knowledge with the younger generation.

Mrs. Esdelle says, the late music expert remained generous, even to the end.

She says she is saddened at the passing of her mentor and is staying away from social media as a result.

Mrs. Esdelle says, while Mrs. Carr-Sealey’s family has not yet released details of her funeral, she knows it will be held at her home church, All Saints.