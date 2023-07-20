THE PRIME MINISTER AND THE POLICE COMMISSIONER RESPOND TO A CLAIM TO UNSEAT FARLEY AUGUSTINE…

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine

The Prime Minister and the Police Commissioner have denied, any involvement in a reported plot to unseat the executive in Tobago.

Using conversations he had with a so-called whistle blower, Akiel Abdullah yesterday mister Augustine made some stinging claims, about top-level office holders wanting to bring down his administration and the Tobago House of Assembly.

The Police Commissioner, Erla Harewood Christopher and Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, were named in the allegations.

And then the Prime Minister was implicated.

In a statement Dr. Rowley said, he never met Mr. Abdullah and gave no instructions to the police to search homes in Tobago, as part of on going investigations into the leaked audio tape.

Commissioner Harewood Christopher called a news briefing, also denying taking any directive from the Prime Minister.

She also insisted her officers are in the right when it comes to the investigation into the leak.

The assembly was reconvened yesterday, so that the Chief Secretary could make his statement on what, he sees as critical issues to the survival and credibility of the house.

Mr. Augustine referred to recent police searches, including one on the home of retired public servant Ethlyn John.

He is certain police officers involved in the searches, were acting on instructions from Trinidad.

The Chief Secretary shared lengthy video and audio recordings of meetings he had, with a whistle blower identified as Akeil Abdullah.

Mr. Augustine talked about incursions from out side.

At the end of his statement minority leader Kelvon Morris asked for clarification.