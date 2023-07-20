THE PROCUREMENT BILL IS PASSED BUT NOT BEFORE HEATED DEBATE…

The Red House

The Procurement Amendment Bill gets the approval of the lower house of parliament, but without the help of the opposition.

Yesterday, the government made good on its promise to take the procurement and disposal of public property legislation, to the Parliament in order to fix flaws within.

Earlier in debating the procurement and disposal of public property amendment and Validation Bill 2023 Finance Minister Colm Imbert, like his Prime Minister again argued there are errors in the act, which must be addressed.

He also reminded the opposition that changes would allow for cases of emergency and the ease of doing business.