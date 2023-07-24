THE OPPOSITION WANTS CLARIFICATION ON SUPERVISION AND REPORTING OF PROPOSED VETTED UNITS WITHIN THE TTPS.

MP for Couva south, Rudranath Indarsingh

The Prime Minister is being told to say to whom would members of the proposed vetted units be reporting.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh is concerned and wants Dr Keith Rowley to answer.

At a media conference yesterday Mr Indarsingh said, the members of the units can only report to Police Commissioner Erla Harewood Christopher and no one else.

He wants Dr Rowley to say more on this issue.

He said, Dr Rowley must also tell of the administrative and operational sections of the proposed units.

He said, the units, as proposed are very suspicious and the Prime Minister must reveal what they entails.

And the Peoples Empowerment Party says, if it forms the next government it would dismantle the Police Complaints Authority and the Professional Standards Bureau.

Political leader Phillip Alexander says, the party has been advocating the shutting down of these entities long before there was any talk of vetted units to weed out rogue police officers.

At a political meeting in Diego Martin last evening, mister Alexander said, the two agencies could be replaced with a more effective tool, than what is now being touted by the Prime Minister.

He insisted former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith did not contemplate this.

Mr. Alexander outlined some of the P.E.P’s policies and priorities once it wins the local government election on august 14th.

He noted the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s repeated statement, that the Local Government Election will not change the party in power.

However Mr. Alexander feels it will set the tone for major shifts and changes to come.