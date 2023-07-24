KEZEL JACKSON, WAS INVOLVED IN A ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN ARUBA…

Former Deputy Political Leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots Kezel Jackson is hospitalized, following a road traffic accident abroad.

Reports say the collision occurred in Aruba sometime yesterday.

Newscentre Five understands Ms. Jackson was being driven in a jeep wrangler when the accident occurred.

Reports say the driver was speeding despite Ms. Jackson’s instructions to slow down.

It is said, the man attempted to overtake a car but crashed, head-on into a vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

Newscentre Five was told, that a toddler occupying the other vehicle was thrown through one of the car windows, on impact.

Reports say Ms. Jackson, was able to pull her from the wreckage before the vehicle began to smoke.

She told the authorities she passed out after escaping the wreckage.

She woke up in the ambulance en route to hospital.

Latest reports say, she is in a stable condition with no serious injuries and continues to be monitored by medical staff.