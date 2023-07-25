HASHIM BALANTYNE AND DILLON MOHAMMED SHOT DEAD IN OVERNIGHT GUN ATTACKS

Two more murders overnight

At around 9:15 pm Hashim Balantyne was shot on Henry Street Aranguez.

Police arrived on the scene, and were directed by residents to the back of a house.

Upon checking police discovered 25 year old Mr Balantyne suffering, from gunshot wounds about the body.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

In another incident at Hindustan Trace, Five Rivers, 19-year-old Dillon Mohammed was shot multiple times.

He died of his wounds while police say 38-year-old Dylan Baptiste, who was shot in the same incident, remains warded at hospital.

Police reports say the attack happened near a burger cart operated by Mr. Baptiste.

Gangs operating in the La Horquetta district are warned by the Head of the Northern Division, that they will not escape the TTPS.

The warning follows three murders in the area on the weekend.

18-year-old Keylon Joseph and twenty-four year old Akill Mc Williams were gunned down on Saturday.

Yesterday, Senior Superintendent Kerwin Francis said, the La Horquetta district has been very peaceful and has seen a reduction in crime over the past year.

However, he said gangs appear to be rearing their heads again.

As such the senior officer said, police patrols would be ramped up with a special focus on gangs in the area.

Sen Supt Francis told gang members and their leaders they are not welcomed in the area.

He said, law and order would be maintained in his district and anyone seeking to do otherwise will be dealt with.