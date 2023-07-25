JACK WARNER RETURNS TO THE FOLD OF THE UNITED NATIONAL CONGRESS…

Jack warner is again in the fold of the United National Congress

The former FIFA Vice President and minister in the Kamla Persad Bissessar administration, last evening mounted the platform of the rising sun during a political meeting at the Center of Excellence.

After his fall out with the UNC and the formation his Independent Liberal party, mister Warner sought to explain the reasons for his return.

He said, he has been asked why by persons who may be critical of his stance.

According to Mr. Warner, his return is a bid to help save the nation from Dr Rowley’s Peoples National Movement.

He also indicated, it is his plan to dissolve his independent liberal party, after he has earned his return to the UNC.

He called on voters to give the UNC and Gary Griffith’s National Transformation Alliance a clear victory on august 14th.

Meanwhile UNC leader Kamla Persad Bissessar welcomes the accommodation with the NTA and the ILP.

On the platform last night she said, Mr. Warner was embracing of the idea of a return to the UNC.

She said the differences between her leadership and the two men are over.

And another former minister may be on his way back to the UNC, now that jack warner is back.

After being a critic of the leadership of the party over the year Dr Fuad Khan yesterday said, Mr. Warner’s return could make him change his positions.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar has said, she is ready to welcome back others who may have strayed from the party.