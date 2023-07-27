THE PRIME MINISTER BELIEVES LEGAL ARMS AND AMMUNITION ARE FINDING THEIR WAY INTO THE HANDS OF CRIMINALS

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

There is a breakdown of institutional protection in Trinidad and Tobago. This is the view of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Dr. Rowley’s suggestion formed part of an interview on today’s TV6 Morning Edition program on crime.

Addressing the issue of illegal guns and ammunition, Dr. Rowley was adamant some of the firearms being used in crime enter by legal institutions.

The Prime Minister described the information surrounding this issue as alarming and worrisome.

Dr. Rowley further noted that in addition to guns giving power to criminals, wholesome life concepts no longer exist.

Dr. Rowley is of the view that because of the recidivism rate, rehabilitation must be considered at all levels of crime.