ASHANTI KING, OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU (THE SECOND) OF GHANA, ARRIVES IN TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO.

Posted on July 31, 2023 by admin
ASHANTI KING, ASANTEHENE OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II

The Asantehene, his Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu (the second) of Ghana, has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

His majesty arrived on a private plane shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday, at the Southern Terminal of Piarco International Airport too much fanfare.

He was greeted by a team of Ministerial Officials including Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds and foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr. Amery Brown.

Speaking before he left his home country of Ghana for the five-day visit to Trinidad and Tobago the Asantehene said, he was excited about the visit.

The king and his delegation are here for the Emancipation celebrations this week.

