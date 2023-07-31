NO SUCCESS YET IN THE SEARCH FOR A NINE YEAR OLD BOY AT MISSION BEACH.

The search for a nine-year-old boy missing at sea continues.

The child is suspected to have drowned in Toco.

Reports say the incident took place yesterday, when five people got into difficulty while bathing at Mission Beach Toco.

Newscentre five understands four of them were rescued but the boy disappeared under the water.

The police and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard were notified.

Up until last evening there was no sighting of the child.

Divers are expected to return to the area this morning to continue their search.

Insp. Ragbir, Insp. Sankar, SGT. Edwards CPLS Bhagan, and Andrews along with PC Maharaj of the Toco police station are conducting enquiries.