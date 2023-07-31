FEMALE HOME OWNER SHOT AND KILLED A HOME INVADER…

A man considered a suspect in an attempted home invasion has been shot and killed by a female home owner in Chaguanas.

According to police reports, the situation happened at around 8:15 on Saturday night at Egypt Trace Endevour.

A woman and her 19-year-old daughter were at the home at the time.

They heard a commotion and realized that a group of men was trying to get into the house.

The woman went to one of the rooms in the house and took her husband’s licensed gun, and called out to the men, demanding they leave.

The men were reportedly continuing their efforts to get into the house and the woman fired a shot, hitting one of the men in the head.

His accomplices fled the scene.

The wounded man died on the premises.

Up to last evening there was no positive ID.

Police were called and the woman was questioned.