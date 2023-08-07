THIS COUNTRY RECORDS ANOTHER MURDER ….THE VICTIM …RHODELL MARTIN.

Police are now investigating the deadly attack on 19-year-old Rondell Martin.

He was ambushed while making his way home in Diego Martin, last Saturday night.

Mr. Martin was said, to be on Walker Street when he was ambushed and shot several times about the body.

He died on the spot.

Mr. Martin was from Mohagany Trace Diego Martin.

After the shooting, his body was moved to the mortuary in Port of Spain.

The murder toll is being put at 344 so far this year.