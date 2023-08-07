THE PRIME MINISTER, MAINTAINS THE UNC LEADER’S EMPTY THE CLIP STATEMENT IS IRRATIONAL & UNWISE ..BUT THE OPPOSITION REMAINS RESOLUTE.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Leader of the opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar faces more attacks from the Prime Minister, following her “empty the clip” comments.

Dr. Keith Rowley has already described the suggestion as reckless and irresponsible.

But last Saturday at another staging of the conversations with the Prime Minister, Dr. Rowley went further, telling the opposition leader, her trini-bad language is dangerous.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar has gotten support, and condemnation for her suggestion in dealing with the crime of home invasions.

He called on young people to avoid being taken in by the utterances of the opposition leader.

He also explained why his government won’t support, stand your ground legislation as is being pushed by the opposition.