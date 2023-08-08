INTEGRITY COMMISSION ENDS PROBE INTO PRIME MINISTER…

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

The Integrity Commission is standing by its decision to bring to an end the probe, into the Prime Minister’s purchase of a townhouse in Tobago.

The commission has said, Dr. Keith Rowley did omit to disclose the purchase but contrary to the integrity in public life act.

But it also added that Dr. Rowley’s omission was not deliberate.

Chairman of the commission Rajendra Ramlogan has confirmed receipt of a pre-action protocol letter, from attorneys representing political activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj challenging the decision to close the investigation.

The commission has said, there is no criminal offence, and accompanying sanction within the statutory boundaries of the integrity in public life act.

Last night at a political meeting in penal leader of the opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar was suspicious, of the commission’s so called clearance.

She questioned the decision and the chairman’s tenure.

Chairman Ramlogan is reported as saying, a team of legal officers has been established to review the document and prepare a response.

He says a response is forthcoming by the deadline stipulated in the pre action protocol letter.