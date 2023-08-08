POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING IN CENTRAL TRINDAD, KILLING ONE…

Investigations continue into a reported police involved shooting in central Trinidad.

According to reports the incident happened last Saturday, but details are now emerging.

Police say, Rakesh Balliram was killed by officers following an alleged exchange of gunfire at around 5 pm.

Reports say, officers investigating a robbery went to Caparo Valley Road, Palmiste and found 31 year old Mr. Balliram driving a car reportedly stolen in the Brasso area earlier.

Police say the officers ordered Mr. Balliram to stop and exit the vehicle.

However, he refused and a chase allegedly ensued.

While trying to flee Mr Balliram reportedly crashed into a parked car near double’s stockpile and transport company.

He then exited the car and ran into the nearby swamp.

Officers say they gave chase and found him hiding in some bushes, with a firearm in his hand.

They say they ordered him to drop the weapon, but he fired twice at them – prompting them to return fire, hitting him several times.

Mr. Balliram was rushed to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he died.

An illegal firearm was allegedly recovered at the scene. Police say the deceased lived at Jerningham Junction Road, Cunupia