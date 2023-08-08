OMARI PROVIDENCE STILL MISSING…

It is now over one week and there is still no sign of missing boy Omari Providence.

Now, artificial intelligence is now being used to locate the nine year old who is feared drowned.

Omari went missing at sea eight days ago.

He and his family were bathing at mission beach Toco last Sunday afternoon when he was pulled under.

Search and rescue teams have been combing the waters where Omari disappeared, but he is yet to be found.

Acting Inspector of police and manager of the TTPS’ aviation unit, Ronny Rampallard confirms A.I assets are assisting in the search for Omari.

Head of the search and rescue team Captain Valance Rambarath also applauds the use of the devices.

Acting Inspector Rampallard says, divers were in the water and he is hoping for the best outcome.

Omari’s relatives are said to be praying for the best outcome.