THE PLOT THICKENS…. AKIL ABDULLAH PUBLICLY STATES HE HAS INFORMATION TO BRING DOWN THE TOBAGO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Whistle-blower Akil Abdullah is claims he has damning information against Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Mr. Abdullah spoke was guest on a Tobago talk show last night.

This revelation comes on the heels of the Chief Secretary denying forcing Mr. Abdullah to confess in a tale of bribery and conspiracy allegations.

Yesterday Chief Secretary Farley Augustine strongly denied, that he forced whistleblower Akil Abdullah to make a confession to bribery and conspiracy.

This is said, to have led to a police investigation into executive members of the Tobago House of Assembly.

In a release, Mr. Augustine also denied that any of his aides forced Mr Abdullah into making such a confession.

He said there is irrefutable evidence of the several attempts made by Mr. Abdullah to have a meeting with the chief secretary.

Mr. Augustine also noted that the requests came via whats app messages, text messages and calls to the office of the Chief Secretary, making the requests weeks before a meeting was eventually granted.