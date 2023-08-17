ELECTION RESULT GRIDLOCK IN LENGUA- INDIAN WALK…. BOTH THE PNM AND UNC CANDIDATES HAVE 1,428 VOTES.

The recount of election results in Lengua- Indian walk has ended in a tie

Yesterday after the first round of recounts the UNC and the PNM candidates had the same number of votes 1428.

The PNM’s candidate, is pastor Autly Granthume, while the UNC’s candidate is Nicole Gopaul.

A total of 14 requests were made to the Elections and Boundaries Commission after Monday’s poll.

Some of the results thus far have changed but not drastically to warrant any shifts.

Up to last evening the votes in Marabella West were still being recounted.

Initially the district was won by the united national congress by a 27-vote margin.

The Peoples National Movement requested the recount.

In Arima North-East district the recount was continuing last evening.

There is a dead heat there between the PNM and the UNC candidates.

Meanwhile reports are throwing up the names of persons to lead regional corporations post the election.

Businessman Balliram Maharaj is reported to be the choice for Mayor in Arima.

Former Minister Joseph Toney is said, to be the choice of the UNC to lead the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.

The new Borough of Diego Martin may get Akeliah Glasgow as Mayor.

Tipped to be Mayor of the city of Port of Spain is Chinua Alleyne, a nephew of former Prime Minister Patrick Manning.