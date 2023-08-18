A YOUNG CHILD CHOKES ON A FRUIT AND DIES…

A 3-year-old child is dead after choking on a fruit.

The name of the child has not yet been released.

Reports say the incident took place in Siparia.

The child was given a chennete by her relative.

It is reported soon after the child began choking.

The relatives of the child attempted abdominal thrusts in a bid to dislodge the chennete seed in her throat but to no avail.

The child was then rushed to the Siparia health facility where she was pronounced dead.