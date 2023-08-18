HORRENDOUS AND DIFFICULT SAYS DEREK CHIN AFTER A SECURITY GUARD EMPLOYED BY TELECOM SERVICES IS SHOT DEAD…

A security officer attached to Telecom Services has been shot dead while at an automated teller machine on Chin Chin Road Cunupia.

Yesterday morning 46-year-old Hasely Augustine was among a party of armed officers, making a deposit at the Royal Bank when they were ambushed.

It is reported, that while depositing the money five men came out of a vehicle and announced a hold up.

The men were said, to be carrying assault rifles and handguns.

One of them began to struggle with officer Augustine when several shots were heard.

Mr. Augustine was hit at point blank range.

The bandits then fled the scene in a black Hyundai Loniq, which was later abandoned.

Officer Augustine was taken to the Cunupia Health Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Owner of Telecom Security Services Derek Chin is reported, as describing the deadly attack on his officers as horrendous and difficult.

He says this is the second loss in 41 years and it hurts.