TEEN ELECTROCUTED IN POINT FORTIN…

A teenager is electrocuted at her Point Fortin home.

An illegal electrical connection is believed to be the cause.

18-year-old kaya Archibald, was found unresponsive around 11 p.m. On Saturday by a relative at the house at eastern avenue extension, techier.

She was rushed to the Point Fortin hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother Marsha Kerr was yesterday said, to be too distraught to speak to reporters about the incident.

A relative however told the media that Archibald was electrocuted, while she was trying to connect the wire onto a plug for them to get current.

He explained that the squatting area is not outfitted with electricity from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).

The area, which has been in existence for over 20 years, is located around heritage petroleum industrial equipment.

T&TEC investigations revealed that there was an illegal feed with extension cords.

An energized illegal cable was also found across the roadway.

Officials from heritage petroleum were on site yesterday.

In a statement, the company offered condolences to Archibald’s family.

The company encouraged members of the public to report any suspicious activities, or concerns related to heritage’s electrical infrastructure.