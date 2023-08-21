I955 FM


DOUBLE MURDER IN AROUCA…

August 21, 2023

There are reports of a double murder in Arouca.

So far the identities of the duo have not been released but we are told the victims are a male and a female.

Reports say, the incident took place at henry road around 10:56 last night.

We will have more on this story as information comes to hand.

And a teenager is gunned down outside his Caroni home.

He is Jude Hector.

He was 16 year old.

Reports say, that incident took place near his Laundry Road around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

Details surrounding his killing are not yet known.

There are reports of a body being found in a river in Edinburgh. The identity of the deceased has so far not been confirmed

