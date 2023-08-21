There are reports of a double murder in Arouca.
So far the identities of the duo have not been released but we are told the victims are a male and a female.
Reports say, the incident took place at henry road around 10:56 last night.
We will have more on this story as information comes to hand.
And a teenager is gunned down outside his Caroni home.
He is Jude Hector.
He was 16 year old.
Reports say, that incident took place near his Laundry Road around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.
Details surrounding his killing are not yet known.
There are reports of a body being found in a river in Edinburgh. The identity of the deceased has so far not been confirmed
